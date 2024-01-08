Man arrested following hate-motivated incident in Waterloo

A man was arrested in Waterloo, Ont., after what police are describing as a hate-motivated incident at a store on Friday.
Police say officers were sent to a store near King Street North and Weber Street North on Friday at around 8:45 p.m. after a disturbance was reported.
After the officers reached the scene, police say they discovered that a man had come into the business and began to make racial slurs toward both employees and customers.
He then began to yell at one individual before assaulting them, according to police. A witness stepped up to help the victim before the suspect fled the scene.
Police say the victim did not report any injuries to police and did not want to pursue charges.
However, officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him for other offences that were not connected to the incident.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.
- Quebec’s first femicide of the year: partner charged with murder of 29-year-old woman
- Orphaned boy’s statement read at sentencing for man who murdered Muslim family
- Extortion threats leave South Asian communities shaken in B.C., Ontario, Alberta
- Elijah McClain: Ex-police officer sentenced to 14 months in jail for role in death
Comments