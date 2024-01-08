Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested following hate-motivated incident in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 12:06 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested in Waterloo, Ont., after what police are describing as a hate-motivated incident at a store on Friday.

Police say officers were sent to a store near King Street North and Weber Street North on Friday at around 8:45 p.m. after a disturbance was reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

After the officers reached the scene, police say they discovered that a man had come into the business and began to make racial slurs toward both employees and customers.

He then began to yell at one individual before assaulting them, according to police. A witness stepped up to help the victim before the suspect fled the scene.

Trending Now

Police say the victim did not report any injuries to police and did not want to pursue charges.

However, officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him for other offences that were not connected to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 39-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices