Weather

‘Significant’ snowfall, risk of freezing rain for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'What to expect as winter weather returns this week'
What to expect as winter weather returns this week
RELATED: After a mild start to winter across parts of Canada, colder weather could finally start to appear this week. Global meteorologist Ross Hull joins Antony Robart with more on what to expect as winter makes its comeback.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough area with heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain on Tuesday.

In a statement first issued at 5 a.m. Monday and updated at 11 a.m., the weather agency says a “significant snowfall” with a risk of freezing rain is possible Tuesday afternoon and into the night. It will impact Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes .

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts possible due to an impending snowstorm in southern Ontario, the statement reads.

“Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday,” Environment Canada states. “Snow may be heavy at times with a risk of freezing rain.”

The snow is expected to change to rain on Tuesday night as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Environment Canada advises travel conditions may be difficult and to monitor for any travel advisories in the region.

— more to come

Click to play video: 'Skaters flock to Quaker Foods City Square amid mild winter'
Skaters flock to Quaker Foods City Square amid mild winter
