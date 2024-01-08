‘Significant’ snowfall, risk of freezing rain for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough area with heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain on Tuesday.

In a statement first issued at 5 a.m. Monday and updated at 11 a.m., the weather agency says a “significant snowfall” with a risk of freezing rain is possible Tuesday afternoon and into the night. It will impact Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes .

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts possible due to an impending snowstorm in southern Ontario, the statement reads.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday,” Environment Canada states. “Snow may be heavy at times with a risk of freezing rain.”

The snow is expected to change to rain on Tuesday night as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada advises travel conditions may be difficult and to monitor for any travel advisories in the region.

— more to come