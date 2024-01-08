Police investigate separate alleged assaults in the Hamilton’s city centre

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re still investigating a pair of unconnected alleged assaults in central Hamilton, Ont., from the weekend.

No charges have been laid in either instance with the first on Saturday near Jackson Street between Hess and Caroline.

Hamilton Police are conducting an investigation in the area of Jackson St between Hess and Caroline in #HamOnt. Please avoid the area and select alternate routes. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 6, 2024

Investigators say three people were arrested in that skirmish near a Hamilton city housing building.

Meanwhile, a man is recovering from injuries after he was found lying on a sidewalk in central Hamilton on Sunday night.

Detectives say officers found the man with serious injuries around 10 p.m. on East Avenue North and Robert Street.

He was subsequently taken to hospital.