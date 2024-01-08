Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate separate alleged assaults in the Hamilton’s city centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 9:17 am
Click to play video: '5 taken to hospital after Tesla crashes into Toronto townhome'
5 taken to hospital after Tesla crashes into Toronto townhome
Toronto Fire said there's significant damage to a townhouse in North York after a Tesla crashed into it on Thursday night. Paramedics told Global News a total of five people were taken to hospital.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they’re still investigating a pair of unconnected alleged assaults in central Hamilton, Ont., from the weekend.

No charges have been laid in either instance with the first on Saturday near Jackson Street between Hess and Caroline.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say three people were arrested in that skirmish near a Hamilton city housing building.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Meanwhile, a man is recovering from injuries after he was found lying on a sidewalk in central Hamilton on Sunday night.

Detectives say officers found the man with serious injuries around 10 p.m. on East Avenue North and Robert Street.

He was subsequently taken to hospital.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices