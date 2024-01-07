Alzheimer’s awareness month sheds light on dementia challenges in Manitoba

January is Alzheimer’s awareness month and it is shedding light on dementia challenges in Manitoba, according to experts.

Erin Crawford from the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba says around 3,400 Manitobans are expected to develop dementia this year.

“So a lot of people know about memory loss, but they don’t necessarily know that there are behavior changes that come with that, that there’s judgment issues that come with that, communication problems. They don’t know what to expect down the road,” she said.

Crawford says understanding dementia can make a diagnosis much less frightening. Whether it’s through support groups or recreation programs.

4:49 Alzheimer Society of Manitoba hosts Care4U conference

“That can be more helpful than anyone realizes, especially because you might not feel like you need it on day one, but often down the road it really can be a lifesaver,” she said.

Even for people who haven’t been diagnosed – maintaining community can be extremely helpful for those at risk of developing dementia, she adds.

Crawford also recommends maintaining a healthy lifestyle and checking in with your doctor about any memory issues – especially if you have dementia in your family.

While there is currently no treatment for the disease, she says things could change five to ten years from now.

“It’s really exciting that there’s the potential for there to be some meaningful treatments down the road, as the research community starts to build on discoveries that are happening now, and clinical trials that are happening around the world now,” she said.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian