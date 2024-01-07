One man killed, another in hospital following stabbing in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking information from the public after a fatal stabbing in Belleville on Saturday morning.

One man died and another sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in what’s being described as an altercation at a strip club over the weekend.

Belleville Police say they responded 320 North Front Street the address for the Go Go Club, just after midnight.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two men were transported to hospital where a 23 year old man was pronounced dead.

A 30 year old man was taken to hospital in Kingston.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Global News spoke with Belleville Police and at this time they could not provide any further updates about the ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The business posted on it’s facebook page that it will pause operation until further notice.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers or Detective Constable Rachel Sweet at 613-966-0882 x 4177 or rsweet@bellevilleps.ca.