Coquitlam RCMP looking for missing woman last seen on New Year’s Eve

The Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are issuing a public plea for help in locating a missing woman last seen on Dec. 31.
Sade Mintoft-Graystone, 24, was last seen at her home, near Steeple Drive and Lansdowne Drive, around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Police describe her as standing five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, long brown hair braided with pink highlights and a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a purple fuzzy pullover.
“The police and Sade’s family are very concerned for her well-being, said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama, Coquitlam RCMP’s investigative services support commander.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mintoft-Graystonem or have information on her whereabouts, to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
