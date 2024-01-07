Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coquitlam RCMP looking for missing woman last seen on New Year’s Eve

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are issuing a public plea for help in locating a missing woman last seen on Dec. 31.

Sade Mintoft-Graystone, 24, was last seen at her home, near Steeple Drive and Lansdowne Drive, around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Police describe her as standing five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, long brown hair braided with pink highlights and a nose piercing.

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for a woman who went missing on New Year’s Eve. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for a woman who went missing on New Year’s Eve. RCMP
Trending Now

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a purple fuzzy pullover.

Story continues below advertisement

“The police and Sade’s family are very concerned for her well-being, said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama, Coquitlam RCMP’s investigative services support commander.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mintoft-Graystonem or have information on her whereabouts, to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices