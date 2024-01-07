Coquitlam RCMP looking for missing woman last seen on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

The Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are issuing a public plea for help in locating a missing woman last seen on Dec. 31.

Sade Mintoft-Graystone, 24, was last seen at her home, near Steeple Drive and Lansdowne Drive, around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Police describe her as standing five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, long brown hair braided with pink highlights and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a purple fuzzy pullover.

“The police and Sade’s family are very concerned for her well-being, said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama, Coquitlam RCMP’s investigative services support commander.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mintoft-Graystonem or have information on her whereabouts, to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477