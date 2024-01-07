Calgarian wins Emmy for work on The Last of Us

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgarian has won an Emmy for his work on The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is an HBO series that was shot in Alberta. The show won eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday.

Calgarian Michael Playfair was part of a team that won for sound mixing, along with Marc Fishman and Kevin Roache.

Playfair has been nominated five times and this is the first win for the Calgary-based production mixer

“IATSE 212 has 6 members who were nominated for individual awards but only one member Michael Playfair won an individual Emmy for sound mixing,” said IATSE 212 president Damian Petti in an email on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Last of Us also won for guest actor in a drama series (Nick Offerman), guest actress in a drama series (Storm Reid), main title design, picture editing for a drama series, prosthetic makeup, sound editing for a comedy or drama and special visual effects in a season or a movie.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Last of Us was nominated for 24 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, which will be presented on Sunday night.

More Emmys will be presented during the Jan. 15 televised broadcast.

The awards were scheduled to be given in September but that was postponed because of the writer and actor strikes.

Production of the The Last of Us in Alberta resulted in over $141 million spent across the province – making it the largest series ever filmed in Canada according to data commissioned by MPA-Canada.

The analysis by Oxford Economics found that $71 million of production spending supported wages and salaries for local cast, crew and production personnel, with the remaining $70 million spent at local businesses.

The show has been nominated for 24 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Canadian creatives working in front of and behind the camera have been recognized including Emmy nominations for:

Paul Healy for Outstanding Production Design;

Chris Glimsdale and Penny Thompson for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling;

Connie Parker and Joanna Mireau for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic);

Cynthia Ann Summers, Kelsey Chobotar, Rebecca Toon and Michelle Carr for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes;

Michael Playfair for Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Comedy or Drama; and

Lamar Jackson for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Overall, the show generated more than $182 million for Alberta’s GDP and stimulated a total of 1,490 jobs across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Season 2 of the Last of Us is being shot in Vancouver.