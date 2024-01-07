Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third shooting in three days in Coquitlam, B.C. leaves man with serious injuries

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver police investigate string of violent incidents'
Metro Vancouver police investigate string of violent incidents
It has been a busy 12-hours for police in a number of Metro Vancouver communities, responding to a string of shootings and other violent incidents. As Emily Lazatin reports, there are growing concerns the ongoing gang conflict is heating up again and the violence could spill over.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., said a third shooting in as many days has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive and found the victim at the scene.

“We understand that these last three days have been incredibly stressful to the community and we want to assure the public that our officers are working tirelessly to advance all of these investigations,” said Insp. Darren Carr, Coquitlam RCMP’s operations support officer.

“Public safety is our top priority,” he continued. “These incidents are isolated, targeted and involving a small group of individuals.”

Click to play video: 'Multiple inmates hospitalized after attacks at two Fraser Valley prisons'
Multiple inmates hospitalized after attacks at two Fraser Valley prisons
Trending Now

Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They are also investigating two other shootings that happened in the city since Thursday, neither of which resulted in deaths or injuries.

Carr said officers are “working tirelessly” on all three of the cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550

— With files from Canadian Press

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices