Third shooting in three days in Coquitlam, B.C. leaves man with serious injuries

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., said a third shooting in as many days has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive and found the victim at the scene.
“We understand that these last three days have been incredibly stressful to the community and we want to assure the public that our officers are working tirelessly to advance all of these investigations,” said Insp. Darren Carr, Coquitlam RCMP’s operations support officer.
“Public safety is our top priority,” he continued. “These incidents are isolated, targeted and involving a small group of individuals.”
Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area.
The RCMP are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
They are also investigating two other shootings that happened in the city since Thursday, neither of which resulted in deaths or injuries.
Carr said officers are “working tirelessly” on all three of the cases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550
— With files from Canadian Press
