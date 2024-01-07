Menu

Crime

Moffat church community perseveres despite Christmas thefts

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 5:16 pm
Theanh Tran, constable with Indian Head RCMP, outside the Moffat church. View image in full screen
Theanh Tran, constable with Indian Head RCMP, outside the Moffat church. Katherine Ludwig / Global News
A Saskatchewan church in a small community east of Regina was broken into around Christmas, according to RCMP.

Indian Head RCMP said thieves broke into a church in Moffat sometime between the afternoon of December 24th and the evening of the 25th.

Police said items in the building were damaged and wiring had been cut out.

A 50-foot rug, a heating unit, candles and candle holders were stolen.

A rug stolen from a church in Moffat.
A rug stolen from a church in Moffat. RCMP
Candle holders stolen from a church in Moffat. View image in full screen
Candle holders stolen from a church in Moffat. RCMP

Some old baseball equipment was also stolen from a nearby building the church uses for storage.

“Nothing taken is worth much in value but the sentimental value to our church community is immeasurable,” read a statement from church board secretary and treasurer Riley Gorniak.

The board of the church declined media interviews, saying the incident isn’t what Moffat should be remembered for.

“It is extremely heartwarming to know so many care about what has happened to us though. We’ve been strong for 140 years and we will continue to soldier on,” Gorniak said.

Theanh Tran, constable with Indian Head RCMP, called the situation a “crime of opportunity” and said stolen wiring and copper is a common crime in rural communities.

“They will take it to the city and exchange it for money.”

Tran said that while the crime might not seem significant to most people, it can rock a small community like Moffat.

“For a small community like this which solely runs on charity and these small little events that they have every year, this is devastating towards them. This is what gets them together.”

The RCMP is asking that anyone with information about any suspicious activity between the afternoon of Dec. 24 and the evening of Dec. 25, contact Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

