Thompson RCMP searching for missing 53-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they are searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

Leslie Alphonse Linklater was last seen on Boxing Day, according to RCMP.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He is described as 5’10”, 145lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.