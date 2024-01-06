Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thompson RCMP searching for missing 53-year-old man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 6:33 pm
Leslie Alphonse Linklater.
Leslie Alphonse Linklater. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they are searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

Leslie Alphonse Linklater was last seen on Boxing Day, according to RCMP.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He is described as 5’10”, 145lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Trending Now

Anyone who may have seen him or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices