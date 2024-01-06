Menu

Traffic

Highway 97 to undergo another closure for rockfall blasting near Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 3:51 pm
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. Ministry of Transportation
Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C., will undergo yet another planned closure next week for rockfall blasting.

The closure will take place on Monday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The region’s highway contractor, AIMRoads, says the highway will be closed in both directions between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park during the 90-minute span.

In early December, the Ministry of Transportation announced the highway would be closed periodically as work at August’s rockslide site continues.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

