Highway 97 to undergo another closure for rockfall blasting near Summerland

Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C., will undergo yet another planned closure next week for rockfall blasting.

The closure will take place on Monday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The region’s highway contractor, AIMRoads, says the highway will be closed in both directions between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park during the 90-minute span.

In early December, the Ministry of Transportation announced the highway would be closed periodically as work at August’s rockslide site continues.