Homes under construction in Calgary’s Sage Hill neighbourhood destroyed by fire

At least two multi-family residential units that were under construction were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 0-100 block of Sage Hill Terrace NW around 12:50 a.m. and arrived to find two homes fully involved in flames that were spreading to a third unit.
Global News counted at least seven vehicles, parked along the street, that were also damaged by the fire.
A second alarm was called as firefighters quickly initiated defensive operations to prevent the flames from spreading further.
Fire investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.
The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at piofire@calgary.ca.
