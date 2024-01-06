Menu

Northbound Arlington Street in Winnipeg closed for weeks

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 12:15 pm
Northbound Arlington from Wellington Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will remain closed until late January, according to Winnipeg's traffic social media account. View image in full screen
Northbound Arlington from Wellington Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will remain closed until late January, according to Winnipeg's traffic social media account. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
Commuters in Winnipeg will have a new hurdle to overcome this winter. Northbound Arlington Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues has been closed and will stay that way until late January, according to Winnipeg’s traffic social media account.

On Saturday at 8 a.m. Winnipeg TMC made a post on X (formerly Twitter) informing motorists about the closure.

The post does not specify the reason for the closure however on Wednesday, another traffic profile mentioned a water main break in the area.

According to the TMC post, the roadway will remain closed until Jan. 20 and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

