Northbound Arlington Street in Winnipeg closed for weeks

Commuters in Winnipeg will have a new hurdle to overcome this winter. Northbound Arlington Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues has been closed and will stay that way until late January, according to Winnipeg’s traffic social media account.

On Saturday at 8 a.m. Winnipeg TMC made a post on X (formerly Twitter) informing motorists about the closure.

The post does not specify the reason for the closure however on Wednesday, another traffic profile mentioned a water main break in the area.

According to the TMC post, the roadway will remain closed until Jan. 20 and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.