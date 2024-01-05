Pedestrian killed in crash north of Sydenham: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle north of Sydenham, Ont., Friday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Bedford Road, between Alton Road East and Clearwater Road, around 11:30 a.m., an officer at the scene told Global News.

A pedestrian was killed in the crash, the officer confirmed.

Police have not identified the pedestrian and no further information about the victim has been released.

There has been no word on charges and police say they are continuing to investigate.

In a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Frontenac OPP said Bedford Road between Alton Road East and Clearwater Road would be closed for several hours.

#FrontenacOPP is investigating a fatal collision on Bedford Rd. Bedford Rd will be closed between Alton Rd East and Clearwater Rd for several hours.^am pic.twitter.com/mAexzzG6mV — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 5, 2024