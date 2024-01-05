Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed in crash north of Sydenham: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 4:33 pm
OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on a road north of Sydenham Friday. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on a road north of Sydenham Friday. Jay Westman/Global News
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle north of Sydenham, Ont., Friday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Bedford Road, between Alton Road East and Clearwater Road, around 11:30 a.m., an officer at the scene told Global News.

A pedestrian was killed in the crash, the officer confirmed.

Police have not identified the pedestrian and no further information about the victim has been released.

There has been no word on charges and police say they are continuing to investigate.

In a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Frontenac OPP said Bedford Road between Alton Road East and Clearwater Road would be closed for several hours.

