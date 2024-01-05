3rd person arrested in Bradford, Ont. kidnapping investigation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service has charged a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping investigation following reports of a missing man in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

A 23-year-old Innisfil man faces several charges, including kidnapping, assault and robbery. This comes after two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident late last year.

Police responded to a residence in Bradford on the morning of Nov. 14, 2023 about a report of a missing 32-year-old man who had failed to return home the night before.

South Simcoe police were then contacted by York Regional Police, who said the missing man contacted them and reported that he had been assaulted and kidnapped.

The victim told police he was at a home in Bradford the evening before to meet with a friend.

The victim told police two suspects arrived at the residence sometime later and began assaulting him.

The suspects then reportedly kidnapped the man and took him to a second residence in King Township, where they held him against his will and continued to assault him.

The victim told police he was able to escape the following day and seek assistance from York Regional Police, who attended the scene and arrested two suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation, in collaboration with York Regional Police, resulted in the execution of two search warrants at residences in Bradford and King Township in November.

A 46-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and robbery with a firearm.

A 25-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, five counts of failure to comply with judicial release and assault with a firearm, among other charges.

The accused were held for bail hearings.

The investigation is ongoing.