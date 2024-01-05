Police at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park for welfare check

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police say a welfare check has resulted in increased presence at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park Friday.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report someone may have entered the water in the area around 9 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a release sent to media early Friday afternoon, police said the presence doesn’t mean there is a risk to public safety.

There was no confirmation about whether anyone had entered the water.

Global News will update this story if more information becomes available.