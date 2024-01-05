Police at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park for welfare check

Kingston police say a welfare check has resulted in increased presence at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park Friday.
Officers responded to the area after receiving a report someone may have entered the water in the area around 9 a.m.
In a release sent to media early Friday afternoon, police said the presence doesn’t mean there is a risk to public safety.
There was no confirmation about whether anyone had entered the water.
Global News will update this story if more information becomes available.
