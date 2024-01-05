Menu

Crime

Police at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park for welfare check

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 2:09 pm
Kingston police were called to the area of Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park Friday morning for a report that someone may have entered the water. View image in full screen
Kingston police were called to the area of Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park Friday morning for a report that someone may have entered the water. Global News
Kingston police say a welfare check has resulted in increased presence at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Lake Ontario Park Friday.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report someone may have entered the water in the area around 9 a.m.

In a release sent to media early Friday afternoon, police said the presence doesn’t mean there is a risk to public safety.

There was no confirmation about whether anyone had entered the water.

Global News will update this story if more information becomes available.

