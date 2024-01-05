Menu

Crime

15-year-old facing weapons charges after RCMP respond to possible home invasion and seize gun

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 1:38 pm
A 15-year-old boy faces multiple weapons related charges after Mounties reported to a possible home invasion in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, and seized a gun. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old boy faces multiple weapons related charges after Mounties reported to a possible home invasion in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, and seized a gun. Manitoba RCMP
A 15-year-old boy faces multiple weapons-related charges after Mounties reported to a possible home invasion in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, Man. and seized a gun.

Early Wednesday morning, Nelson House RCMP said they were told a group of men showed up at the home with a gun and were banging on the door trying to get in.

Investigation revealed the group had assaulted a 19-year-old while walking in the community earlier, who ran to the home looking for help.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers said the group couldn’t get inside and ran away.

Police said they found them walking, but when the group saw RCMP, they fled. Authorities said one of the responders could see a member of the group carrying a long gun.

The officer chased the suspects and told them they were under arrest. Some of the suspects stopped, RCMP said, but the armed suspect kept running. Eventually, the Mountie caught up and saw him drop the gun and fall.

Story continues below advertisement

A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested, officers said.

The investigation continues.

