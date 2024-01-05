Fire forces residents from downtown Edmonton high-rise

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy smoke forced residents of a downtown Edmonton high-rise building, near 100 Street and 103 Avenue, out of their homes Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews responded to a main floor alarm around 4:20 a.m.

Heavy smoke filled the apartments above, forcing a second alarm with ten additional crews arriving about 30 minutes later.

EFRS said the fire was under control by 5:17 a.m. and declared out by 5:56 a.m.

One person was assessed by EMS at the scene but was not transported to hospital.

Evacuees were welcomed into City Hall during the incident. They were allowed back into their suites around 7 a.m.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze.