S&P/TSX composite up in Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

Broad-based gains led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Friday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.89 points at 20,953,24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.34 points at 37,501.68. The S&P 500 index was up 23.43 points at 4,712.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 74.98 points at 14,585.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.03 cents US compared with 74.88 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.83 at US$74.02 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$2,062.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.84 a pound.