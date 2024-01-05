Menu

Crime

Police arrest 2 after fatal east Toronto shooting on Friday before Christmas

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 1:03 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto have charged two people, one with second-degree murder, after a fatal shooting in the city’s east end on the Friday before Christmas.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2023, Toronto police said they were called to a shooting around Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

The nighttime shooting took place after an altercation involving a group of men, police said. A man allegedly shot the victim, who was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Toronto police said the victim was 45-year-old Adam Palermo from Keswick, Ont.

In an update on Friday, police said they had arrested two people.

A 27-year-old Toronto man faces a second-degree murder charge and a 23-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

