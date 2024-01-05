Winnipeg bomb unit safely removes explosives from condo Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they safely removed explosives from a south Winnipeg condo building Thursday morning.

The bomb unit was called to the 300 block of Warde Avenue around 11:30 a.m., and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Servce were also on-scene to help evacuate nearby residents.

Police said they discovered ‘commercial explosives’ and safely removed them, after determining that there were no signs of an imminent detonation.

Residents were allowed to return home, but major crimes investigators continue to look into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.