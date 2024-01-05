Photo released of man wanted in Halifax robbery after victim hit with hammer

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax have released a photo of a suspect in an attempted robbery and is being accused of hitting a homeowner with a hammer while trying to steal a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2023, to Harvard Street.

“A homeowner observed an unknown person in their vehicle. The suspect struck the homeowner with a hammer when they confronted him,” police said in a release on Friday.

“The suspect threatened the owner and attempted to steal the vehicle before fleeing the area on foot.”

@HfxRegPolice is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in relation to an assault and attempted robbery that occurred in Halifax last month. https://t.co/fIXJcQVVZL pic.twitter.com/TQlDefrln1 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) January 5, 2024

The suspect is described as being five feet five and five feet six inches tall and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, jeans and a fabric face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.