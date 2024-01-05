Menu

Crime

Photo released of man wanted in Halifax robbery after victim hit with hammer

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 11:36 am
Police in Halifax have released a photo of a suspect in an attempted robbery and is being accused of hitting a homeowner with a hammer while trying to steal a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2023, to Harvard Street.

“A homeowner observed an unknown person in their vehicle. The suspect struck the homeowner with a hammer when they confronted him,” police said in a release on Friday.

“The suspect threatened the owner and attempted to steal the vehicle before fleeing the area on foot.”

The suspect is described as being five feet five and five feet six inches tall and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, jeans and a fabric face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

