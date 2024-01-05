Menu

Canada

B.C. inmates transported to Abbotsford hospital causing lockdown, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Heavy police presence seen at Abbotsford hospital lockdown '
Heavy police presence seen at Abbotsford hospital lockdown 
The Abbotsford Regional Hospital was locked down Thursday night, with a heavy police presence seen on sight.
The Abbotsford Regional Hospital was locked down Thursday night, with a heavy police presence on site.

Around 10 p.m., Fraser Health said the emergency room was under “restricted access” but community members could still receive medical care.

Global News has learned Correctional Services Canada requested Abbotsford police to attend the hospital as several inmates from a nearby prison were transported to the hospital.

CSC had concerns with the inmates “due to the background of (the) inmates posing safety concerns,” Abbotsford police said.

Police could be seen outside the hospital with some officers leading a person into the hospital in handcuffs.

As of Friday morning, the hospital is no longer under lockdown.

Global News has reached out to Abbotsford police and Correctional Services Canada for more information.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

