ERT deployed to arrest 3 at 2 housing unit ‘takeovers’ in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested following two housing unit ‘takeover’ incidents this week in Peterborough, Ont.

Police deem a housing unit takeover any situation in which a tenant or homeowner finds themselves manipulated and endangered physically, financially and/or psychologically by people who have moved into their home.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the first incident occurred on Jan. 2 when officers learned that an unwanted man had refused to leave an apartment in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets.

Police say he also struck the homeowner in the face and threatened him.

Police deployed their emergency response team (ERT) to enter the apartment and take the man into custody. Police also learned he was wanted on a warrant for break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats from another incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 39-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrant and additionally charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday, police said.

Drugs seized at apartment

Police on Thursday also investigated a report of three unwanted people at an apartment in the area of Hilliard Street and Marina Boulevard. The victim also reported being punched in the face and verbally threatened.

The ERT was again deployed and entered the residence, resulting in two people being arrested. During a search, officers also located 8.8 grams of cocaine and 17 hydromorphone pills

A 39-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine, opioid).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.