Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 5

National award for local golf professional Mitch Bach, and making rock and roll dreams come true for some Saskatoon students.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Local teaching golf pro Mitch Bach wins national award

It is the highest honour the Professional Golfer’s Association of Canada can bestow on a working apprentice professional.

Local golf professional Mitch Bach has been named the Moe Norman Apprentice Professional of the Year for 2023.

Bach talks about his passion for coaching, what the award means for him and the launch of Clubhouse Golf Academy in this interview with Chris Carr.

4:53 Local teaching golf pro Mitch Bach wins national award

High school students, SSO bringing the music of Queen to the stage

Local choir students at St. Joseph High School are getting the chance to rock and roll on stage.

They are joining the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra for One Vision: The Music of Queen.

Music teacher Shaun Bzdel and student Jorja Greene discuss the collaboration with the SSO and how they decided on which Queen hits to sing.

4:15 High school students, SSO bringing the music of Queen to the stage

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 5

Snow on the way — Emily-May Simmonds with your Friday, Jan. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.