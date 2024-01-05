Menu

Canada

Car drives into Toronto townhouse, multiple people taken to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 7:08 am
Police are investigating after a car drove into a townhouse complex in North York.
Police are investigating after a car drove into a townhouse complex in North York. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto police say there is significant damage to a townhouse in North York after a car drove into it on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a townhouse on Parkway Forest Drive, near Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue, just before midnight.

Paramedics told Global News a total of five people were taken to hospital. Four people were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries while one was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle and at least two people inside the home were taken to hospital.

Residents were asked to evacuate the building but were let back in a couple of hours later, just before 2 a.m., police said.

Investigators said there is significant damage to the townhouse and the vehicle. As of 6:30 a.m., images from the scene show the vehicle still inside the home.

The gas line was also damaged, police said.

There is no word on how the car crashed into the townhouse.

Police are investigating after a car drove into a townhouse complex in North York.
Police are investigating after a car drove into a townhouse complex in North York. Don Curran / Global News
