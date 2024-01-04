Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Unfolding police incident’ in Coquitlam prompts road closures

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 6:47 pm
Police tape seen across Glen Drive at Johnson Street on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape seen across Glen Drive at Johnson Street on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are urging people to avoid an area of central Coquitlam amid an “unfolding police incident.”

Coquitlam RCMP did not immediately provide any details about what was happening but said there were major road closures north of the Coquitlam Centre Mall.

Police asked people to avoid Glen Drive between Lansdowne Drive and Pinetree Way, and Johnson Street between Guildford Way and Conley Crescent.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Witnesses reported more than a dozen police vehicles responding, along with an RCMP helicopter.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Road closure after multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam'
Road closure after multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices