‘Unfolding police incident’ in Coquitlam prompts road closures

Send this page to someone via email

Police are urging people to avoid an area of central Coquitlam amid an “unfolding police incident.”

Coquitlam RCMP did not immediately provide any details about what was happening but said there were major road closures north of the Coquitlam Centre Mall.

Police asked people to avoid Glen Drive between Lansdowne Drive and Pinetree Way, and Johnson Street between Guildford Way and Conley Crescent.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Witnesses reported more than a dozen police vehicles responding, along with an RCMP helicopter.

More to come…

0:25 Road closure after multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam