March to take place in memory of brutally murdered Okanagan woman

Marty Marchand hopes a public march on Friday will spur change within Canada’s court system.

In 2015, the body of Roxanne Louie was found along a forestry service road in the South Okanagan. The 26-year-old had been brutally murdered, beaten to death with a crowbar.

Two years later, Grace Elinor Robotti of Penticton was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

The court heard that Louie — who was in the Okanagan visiting family, including Robotti in her mobile home where the murder happened — was struck at least 26 times following an argument about how the 26-year-old was raising her toddler.

Robotti was an extended family member – her grandson was Louie’s ex-boyfriend. Louie was also a member of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

Despite being sentenced to life imprisonment and no chance for full parole for 10 years, the Parole Board of Canada granted Robotti day parole last month.

Robotti was also granted escorted leave by the parole board in December 2022. The leaves allowed Robotti to volunteer at a non-profit thrift store twice a week for one year.

In its most recent decision, the parole board deemed Robotti, now 73, a low-risk offender.

Marchand called the decision shocking, saying “it feels like this whole case hasn’t been taken seriously” and that it’s “another blow to the memory of Roxanne.”

She continued, saying “Roxanne isn’t here to speak, and a lot of us have a voice, so we’re going to continue to speak and be heard for Roxanne.”

Marchand said she drove Louie from Vancouver to the Okanagan for her visit.

“I still struggle with that today,” Marchand told Global News while holding back tears.

This will be the fourth march for Louie, with Marchand noting it will likely also be the final one.

“We feel that the justice system has failed Roxanne and continues to fail Indigenous women,” said Marchand. “Grace has been given a slap on the wrist … it’s mind-boggling that she continues to get privileges while she’s serving (prison time). Renewing your license while sitting in prison, that’s mind-blowing. Where are you driving? And then time is given to volunteer in a thrift shop … day parole … it’s like she’s not being made accountable for what she did to Roxanne.”

The march in Penticton will occur at 1 p.m., with attendees walking from the library to the courthouse. Attendees are asked to gather at 12:30 p.m.

Marchand hopes the walk will help change parole board minds about granting day parole for convicted murderers.

“They have to think about the victim impact it had on a lot of our First Nations people,” said Marchand. “Those that did victim impact statements were never notified or informed of those. So I think they need to be a little more sensitive of their decisions and how it impacts not just the person committing the crime, which is like giving them freedom, but those who are still left to grieve for Roxanne.”