Couple recovers the $4,000 their dog ate in the most disgusting way

Send this page to someone via email

How far would you go to recover $4,000?

A Pennsylvania couple is apparently willing to go to disgusting lengths after their dog, a Goldendoodle named Cecil, decided to eat a good portion of US$4,000 in bills that were left on the kitchen counter of their Pittsburgh home.

Clayton and Carrie Law had recently withdrawn the large chunk of cash from their savings account to put toward a fence installation, but their large dog, not previously known to eat things off the counter, got to it first, reports The Guardian.

“This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life,” Carrie told the Pittsburgh City Paper, expressing her disbelief after her dog consumed a bunch of the $50 and $100 bills.

“Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, ‘Cecil’s eating $4,000!!!!!’ I thought, ‘I cannot be hearing that.’ I almost had a heart attack,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

The money had only been out on the counter for about 30 minutes, Carrie told The Washington Post, before Cecil made a grab for it and managed to ingest a sizeable chunk of it.

After the reality of what had happened sunk in, couple’s first response, they said, was to reach out to Cecil’s vet to make sure he’d be OK.

After the vet told them to monitor the dog from home, the couple got to work piecing back together the bills that had been chewed up and, unfortunately, the ones that had already been eaten, too.

View image in full screen The money that was once ingested by Cecil is pictured in this screenshot from Instagram. Carrie Law / Instagram

The couple told the City Paper that Cecil threw up some of the money, which is gross enough – but, unfortunately, they committed themselves to piecing back together the money that came out of his other end, too.

Story continues below advertisement

“There we are at the utility sink,” Carrie said. “(We were) washing this sh—y money, yelling, ‘Yay! Yes! We got one!’ It smelled so bad.”

View image in full screen Carrie Law is seen washing some of the money her dog pooped out. Carrie Law / Instagram

The reason behind going through the dog’s poop to recover the bits of bills? The bank told the couple that so long as the serial numbers on the bills were visible, they would take them back.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In all, the couple was able to recover about $1,500 in bills that the dog didn’t eat, reports The Washington Post, as well as an approximate $2,000 in ingested cash.

A video shared by the couple to Instagram shows Clayton collecting feces from the garden, before washing it out in a sink.

Story continues below advertisement

The video shows the bills being pieced back together, jigsaw puzzle-style.

Remarkably, they were able to salvage about $3,550 of the total money, leaving them only $450 short.

“I never thought I’d be able to say I’ve laundered money, but there is apparently a first time for everything,” Carrie told The Washington Post.