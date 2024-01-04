Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged in voyeurism investigation around University of Toronto campus

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 3:19 pm
Police in Toronto have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener after investigating multiple reports of voyeurism and mischief around the University of Toronto campus. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a 28-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation into reported acts of voyeurism around the University of Toronto campus.

Between July and September of 2023, University of Toronto Campus Safety say they received multiple reports of voyeurism in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

The campus team worked alongside Toronto police to investigate the reports.

In each incident that was reported, it is alleged that a man loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers.

In some cases, it was also reported that he would place a cellphone underneath stalls to record victims.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 21-years-old.

Toronto police announced Thursday they had arrested Dang Pham in connection with the crimes, and he is now facing numerous counts of voyeurism and mischief.

28-year-old Dang Pham of Kitchener has been arrested by Toronto police and faces charges of voyeurism and mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. View image in full screen
Investigators also said they believe there are more victims and encourage anyone who might have information to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

 

