Kitchener man charged in voyeurism investigation around University of Toronto campus

Toronto police say a 28-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation into reported acts of voyeurism around the University of Toronto campus.
Between July and September of 2023, University of Toronto Campus Safety say they received multiple reports of voyeurism in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.
The campus team worked alongside Toronto police to investigate the reports.
In each incident that was reported, it is alleged that a man loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers.
In some cases, it was also reported that he would place a cellphone underneath stalls to record victims.
The victims ranged in age from 14 to 21-years-old.
Toronto police announced Thursday they had arrested Dang Pham in connection with the crimes, and he is now facing numerous counts of voyeurism and mischief.
Investigators also said they believe there are more victims and encourage anyone who might have information to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
