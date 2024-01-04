4 pedestrians struck by GMC in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Breslau, Ont., man has been charged after four people were hit by a truck in Cambridge on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the GMC struck the pedestrians near Pinebush Road and Conestoga Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.

Two of the pedestrians were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with failing to yield to pedestrians.

Police say the intersection was closed for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

They are continuing their investigation and police are asking witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777.