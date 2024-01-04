Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 pedestrians struck by GMC in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 1:43 pm
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Breslau, Ont., man has been charged after four people were hit by a truck in Cambridge on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the GMC struck the pedestrians near Pinebush Road and Conestoga Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two of the pedestrians were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with failing to yield to pedestrians.

Trending Now

Police say the intersection was closed for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

They are continuing their investigation and police are asking witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices