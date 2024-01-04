Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. men won’t face retrial after decades-old murder convictions quashed

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 1:21 pm
Two New Brunswick men whose convictions were recently thrown out are expected in court today. Walter (Wally) Gillespie, left, and Robert (Bobby) Mailman pose in the south-end neighbourhood where they grew up in Saint John, N.B., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Two New Brunswick men whose convictions were recently thrown out are expected in court today. Walter (Wally) Gillespie, left, and Robert (Bobby) Mailman pose in the south-end neighbourhood where they grew up in Saint John, N.B., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned have been formally found not guilty.

Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie appeared at a hearing at the Court of King’s Bench in Saint John on Thursday.

The two men were convicted in the Nov. 30, 1983, killing of George Gilman Leeman, and both have been on parole for about 20 years. Gillespie served 21 years of his life sentence in prison, while Mailman served 18 years.

Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani quashed the two second-degree murder convictions last month, saying there was reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench said Thursday that both men are cleared in the killing.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Gillespie is now 80 years old, and Mailman is 75. Ron Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, an organization that advocates for the wrongfully accused and that took up the men’s case, said Mailman has a terminal cancer diagnosis and was given just months to live.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

More to come 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices