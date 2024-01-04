Wanted Toronto man arrested at Pearson airport: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man wanted on a warrant in Peterborough, Ont., was arrested Wednesday at Pearson International Airport, police report.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Wednesday it was notified that Canada Border Service Agency officers had arrested a man at the airport on the strength of the warrant.

Police returned the 30-year-old man to Peterborough, where he faces charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police did not disclose any further details on the arrest.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing later Wednesday, police said.