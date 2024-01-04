Menu

Crime

Wanted Toronto man arrested at Pearson airport: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Uptick in firearms, illicit drugs seized at Canadian borders in 2023'
Uptick in firearms, illicit drugs seized at Canadian borders in 2023
RELATED: The Canada Border Services Agency says it has seen a big uptick in the number of firearms and narcotics seized at the border this year. Germain Ma looks at how this has an impact on authorities working to keep Peterborough-area communities safe. – Dec 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto man wanted on a warrant in Peterborough, Ont., was arrested Wednesday at Pearson International Airport, police report.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Wednesday it was notified that Canada Border Service Agency officers had arrested a man at the airport on the strength of the warrant.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police returned the 30-year-old man to Peterborough, where he faces charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Trending Now

Police did not disclose any further details on the arrest.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing later Wednesday, police said.

 

