3 stabbing victims taken to hospital after violent home invasion in Calgary

Police are investigating after a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary sent three people to hospital after they were stabbed.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Capitol Hill Crescent Northwest at about 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police said investigators do not believe it was a random home invasion and it was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the home.

All three stabbing victims were listed in serious but stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Police have not said if investigators have identified a suspect or suspects in connection with the attack.