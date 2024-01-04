Menu

Crime

3 stabbing victims taken to hospital after violent home invasion in Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 10:48 am
A police vehicle is pictured at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is pictured at Calgary Police Service headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh
Police are investigating after a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary sent three people to hospital after they were stabbed.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Capitol Hill Crescent Northwest at about 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police said investigators do not believe it was a random home invasion and it was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

All three stabbing victims were listed in serious but stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Police have not said if investigators have identified a suspect or suspects in connection with the attack.

