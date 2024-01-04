Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police investigate early morning crash involving snowplow on Stoney Trail

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 10:46 am
One person was sent to hospital early Thursday morning following a collision between a truck and a snowplow on Stoney Trail. View image in full screen
One person was sent to hospital early Thursday morning following a collision between a truck and a snowplow on Stoney Trail. Global News
One person was sent to hospital early Thursday morning following a collision between a truck and a snowplow on Stoney Trail.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 52nd Street Southeast interchange.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson said it appeared the truck collided with the back of the snowplow.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with “serious to life-altering injuries.”

The driver of the snowplow was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic along Stoney Trail was diverted for several hours.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash but believe alcohol may have been a factor.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

