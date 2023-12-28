Calgary police investigate Christmas Day shooting after gunshot victim arrives at hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at the South Health Campus in southeast Calgary on Christmas Day.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm officers responded to the hospital at around 3 p.m. after the gunshot victim appeared in the emergency department seeking treatment for his injuries. At the time, his condition was considered serious, potentially life-threatening.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In connection with the shooting, investigators seized a vehicle from the hospital parking lot for further examination.

Police have not confirmed where the shooting occurred and have not released any details regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone who has information regarding the Christmas Day shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.