Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Calgary police investigate Christmas Day shooting after gunshot victim arrives at hospital

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 1:30 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
An investigation is underway after a man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at the South Health Campus in southeast Calgary on Christmas Day.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm officers responded to the hospital at around 3 p.m. after the gunshot victim appeared in the emergency department seeking treatment for his injuries. At the time, his condition was considered serious, potentially life-threatening.

In connection with the shooting, investigators seized a vehicle from the hospital parking lot for further examination.

Police have not confirmed where the shooting occurred and have not released any details regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone who has information regarding the Christmas Day shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

