Guelph man charged after crashing his mother’s vehicle: police

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after colliding with a parked vehicle and utility trailer.

Police arrived at the scene near Delhi Street and Eramosa Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver swerved to avoid hitting a fire truck and crashed into the pair of vehicles.

Officers noticed the man showed signs of impairment and further testing at the police station revealed he reportedly had more than three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Police said he has not had a valid licence since 2006 and took his mother’s car without her knowing.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent, among other offences.

The man has a court date on Jan. 19 and the car has been impounded for seven days.