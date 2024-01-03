Warm winter temperatures affecting local wildlife in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

With little snow and warm winter temperatures in Saskatchewan, these conditions have been on the radars of local experts and how there is an impact with local wildlife populations.

On the other hand, one local animal rescuer says some animals are thriving with these warm conditions.

“A lot of people send us photos when they see wildlife, they’re all very healthy,” said Bonnie Dell, the executive director at Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan.

“I think the warm weather and the lack of snow is benefitting a lot of animals being able to still find good food.”

An animal expert at the University of Saskatchewan says this lack of snow has an effect on some of the local wildlife populations.

“Folks probably have seen things that they, you know, might not be used to seeing this time of year,” said Philip McLoughlin, biology professor.

“If you look at the province, we have … quite varied geography and species that might be from the south right up to the north. This is going to affect species in different places and different ways.”

Recently, a coyote has been spotted near Costco, in the south location, where it was seen making its rounds through the parking lot. However, this sighting isn’t new for Dell as she recalls their organization was called out to Costco in October.

“We were asked to come in and talk to the Costco management and give them some information about urban coyotes. We went around to the businesses in the area and handed out some information about how to coexist coyotes,” said Dell.

“That Costco is right in Prime Coyote territory. It’s right on the edge of the city. It’s beautiful open spaces and it only makes sense that they would be coming in. They’re attracted to food. They don’t waste energy on anything else living in the wild.”

Dell said the City of Saskatoon is monitoring the sighting as well and sees no reason for any concerns.

“These coyotes are just living their lives in that area of the city,” she said. “If for any reason … anyone was able to remove them, more would just move into their territorial animals.”

