1 to hospital following 3-vehicle collision on Chemong Road north of Peterborough

One person was sent to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on the north border of Peterborough and Selwyn Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Chemong Road and County Road 19 (3rd Line) in Selwyn Township.

One of the vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP, @SelwynTownship firefighters and @PtboParamedics are on scene of a three vehicle collision on Chemong Road at County Road 19 north of Peterborough. One person is in care of paramedics. Use caution in the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/UQWNZQ4jcX — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 3, 2024

Emergency crews on scene said one person was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

—More to come