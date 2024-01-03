Menu

1 to hospital following 3-vehicle collision on Chemong Road north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 4:34 pm
3 vehicle collision just north of Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision just north of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
One person was sent to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on the north border of Peterborough and Selwyn Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Chemong Road and County Road 19 (3rd Line) in Selwyn Township.

One of the vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.

Emergency crews on scene said one person was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

—More to come

