Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

First look at the Vancouver Police Department’s new body cameras

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 9:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police piloting body cameras'
Vancouver police piloting body cameras
More than 80 officers with the Vancouver Police Department will start wearing body cameras Thursday as part of a pilot project. Catherine Urquhart has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Vancouver Police Department is rolling out its body camera pilot project.

Const. Katie Ranger is among 84 patrol members who will be wearing them in the coming days, following training sessions.

That will rise to 100 officers in the weeks ahead.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police officers to wear body cameras in pilot project'
Vancouver police officers to wear body cameras in pilot project

“It captures a more complete picture of an interaction or a situation. rather than maybe an independent witness’s version of events,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The cameras are activated by two taps, and blink when turned on, allowing civilians to know if they’re being recorded.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Recordings will be automatically deleted after 13 months, unless there’s evidence of a crime or there has been a complaint.

“The expectation is that our officers, when its appropriate and safe to do so, will advise anyone they’re interacting with, that they are being recorded,” VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Click to play video: 'VPD officers to start wearing body cams this fall'
VPD officers to start wearing body cams this fall
Trending Now

Expediting use of body cameras was recommended by the Miles Gray inquest jury, which deemed the 33-year old’s death to be a homicide.

Gray died in a violent confrontation with VPD members in 2015.

Body cameras are used in a number of Canadian cities. VPD’s pilot program was announced after Vancouver City Council provided 200 thousand dollars in funding.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s expected that all VPD patrol officers will wear body cameras in the next few years.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices