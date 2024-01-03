First look at the Vancouver Police Department’s new body cameras

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department is rolling out its body camera pilot project.

Const. Katie Ranger is among 84 patrol members who will be wearing them in the coming days, following training sessions.

That will rise to 100 officers in the weeks ahead.

“It captures a more complete picture of an interaction or a situation. rather than maybe an independent witness’s version of events,” she told Global News.

The cameras are activated by two taps, and blink when turned on, allowing civilians to know if they’re being recorded.

Recordings will be automatically deleted after 13 months, unless there’s evidence of a crime or there has been a complaint.

“The expectation is that our officers, when its appropriate and safe to do so, will advise anyone they’re interacting with, that they are being recorded,” VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Expediting use of body cameras was recommended by the Miles Gray inquest jury, which deemed the 33-year old’s death to be a homicide.

Gray died in a violent confrontation with VPD members in 2015.

Body cameras are used in a number of Canadian cities. VPD’s pilot program was announced after Vancouver City Council provided 200 thousand dollars in funding.

It’s expected that all VPD patrol officers will wear body cameras in the next few years.