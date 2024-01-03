Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Piikani Nation declares state of emergency after multiple drug deaths

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 2:53 pm
The shield of the Piikani Nation. View image in full screen
The shield of the Piikani Nation. File
A First Nation in southern Alberta has declared a state of emergency following a recent series of drug poisoning deaths.

Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton and council made the declaration on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Knowlton characterized the drug crisis that involves nations like Piikani as the “public policy challenge of the century, affecting every community from coast to coast.”

“In the last week, we have seen several deaths. These deaths will be marked with sorrow throughout the nation,” Knowlton said. “To all those affected, we are making services available in the form of grief and mental health counselling.”

He said in a tight-knit community like Piikani, the impact of drug use is felt especially painfully.

The state of emergency, based on the reading of the federal Emergencies Act and to be put in place according to the Canadian Charter, includes “substantive measures” to prevent drug use, improve emergency treatment and provide additional resources to front-line agencies.

Knowlton also said the First Nation is working with local RCMP “for diligent and augmented law enforcement measures to crack down on the source of the problem, namely gangs and drug traffickers.”

The Piikani chief called the drug poisoning crisis a long-term and complicated issue that requires immediate action that has begun.

“My personal sympathies go out to the families of the youth who have been taken from us. They can be assured, however, that we will offer more than sympathy. We are acting,” he said.

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

