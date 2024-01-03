1 person killed in New Year’s Day house fire on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a New Year’s Day house fire at Barren Lands First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Thompson detachment were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m., where the home was already fully engulfed in flames and firefighters were already working to combat the blaze.

Police learned that several people had been inside when the fire started, and all but one had been able to safely escape and were accounted for.

The body of an adult was found by RCMP after the fire — which completely destroyed the house — was extinguished.

Police continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Crisis Response Team will be offering support and assistance to members of the community affected by the tragedy.

