Canada

Nutrien in Rocanville, Sask. fined $200K for workplace injury

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 3:03 pm
Nutrien headquarters, Saskatoon View image in full screen
Nutrien Tower in Saskatoon, Sask., which houses Nutrien’s executive leadership and corporate teams . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Nutrien Ltd. was fined $200,000 for a workplace injury that occurred at a company facility near Rocanville, Sask., in 2021.

On Dec. 19, the company pleaded guilty to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020, according to a release from the Saskatchewan government.

The company was fined for failing “to ensure that any opening or hole in a floor or other work surface into which a worker could step or fall is covered.”

A court fined the company $142,857.14 with a surcharge of $57,142.86, for a total amount of $200,000, the government said.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sept. 20, 2021, near Rocanville, when a worker suffered a serious injury after stepping into an unguarded floor opening.

However, one other charge was withdrawn, according to a release.

A release read that the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

