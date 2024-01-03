Donation jar lifted from Kingston business, suspect sought

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect after they say a woman stole a donation jar from a Kingston business days before Christmas.

Investigators say the suspect took the donation jar full of change from a business near the corner of Princess Street and University Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Dec. 17, 2023.

Police released two photos of the woman they are hoping to identify Wednesday.

The suspect is described as having shoulder-length hair and was wearing a three-quarter-length black winter jacket with black fur around the hood and dark-coloured pants. She was also carrying a red and white reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joanne Geikie at 613-549-4660 ext. 6307 or via email at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.