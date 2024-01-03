Menu

Crime

Two men killed in Montreal alleged hit and run identified; suspect to return to court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2024 1:34 pm
Click to play video: '2 men killed in hit and run in Montreal on New Year’s Day'
2 men killed in hit and run in Montreal on New Year’s Day
WATCH: Montreal police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck and killed on New Year's Day. As Global's Phil Carpenter reports, a man was arrested after fleeing the scene.
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year’s Day hit-and-run in Montreal.

Court documents identify the two victims as Michael Chintakis and Augustin Wesley Katimba, who police said were both in their early 30s.

Suspect Antoine Dubuc, 23, is expected to appear today in court where he’s facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

Namibia’s ambassador to the United States identified Wesley Katimba in a Facebook post as a member of the Namibian diaspora, and said he was returning home from church when he was struck in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Ambassador Margaret Mensah-Williams added that Wesley Katimba had just celebrated a birthday the day prior, on Dec. 31.

Montreal police say the suspect allegedly struck the two pedestrians at high speed before fleeing the scene in his vehicle and eventually on foot.

Click to play video: 'Montreal pedestrian killed by drunk driver gets ghost shoes installed in her honour'
Montreal pedestrian killed by drunk driver gets ghost shoes installed in her honour
© 2024 The Canadian Press

