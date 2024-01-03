Two men killed in Montreal alleged hit and run identified; suspect to return to court

Send this page to someone via email

A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year’s Day hit-and-run in Montreal.

Court documents identify the two victims as Michael Chintakis and Augustin Wesley Katimba, who police said were both in their early 30s.

Suspect Antoine Dubuc, 23, is expected to appear today in court where he’s facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

Namibia’s ambassador to the United States identified Wesley Katimba in a Facebook post as a member of the Namibian diaspora, and said he was returning home from church when he was struck in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Ambassador Margaret Mensah-Williams added that Wesley Katimba had just celebrated a birthday the day prior, on Dec. 31.

Montreal police say the suspect allegedly struck the two pedestrians at high speed before fleeing the scene in his vehicle and eventually on foot.