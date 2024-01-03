Crash on rural road leads to impaired charges for Belleville woman

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash on a rural road between Belleville and Napanee, Ont.

Paramedics were first to arrive at the scene of the crash on York Road, just west of Norways Road, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the lone female driver was treated for minor injuries before being arrested.

Sarah Green, 32, of Belleville has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, as well as operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80 milligrams.

The accused’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

Green was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Greater Napanee Jan. 25.