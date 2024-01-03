Two Londoners charged, including 14-year-old, in New Year’s assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

An assault less than two hours into the new year has left two Londoners, including a 14-year-old girl, facing charges.

Police say that around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, the victims of the assault were approached by an intoxicated woman at their home in the White Oaks area.

While they attempted to assist the woman back to her residence, she pulled a knife and threatened the victims, before pushing them to the ground and fleeing.

Police were called and given a description of the suspect, but they were unable to locate her.

While investigating, police were called a second time by the victims and learned the woman, along with a 14-year-old girl, had returned and were damaging the resident’s vehicle with a bat.

Both suspects fled the area before police arrived, but were arrested at a nearby residence.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl have been charged with mischief under $5,000.

The 38-year-old has been additionally charged with the following:

Two (2) counts of assault;

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm;

Possession of a weapon; and,

Failing to comply with a release order.

Neither of the accused will be identified, as according to London Police Const. Matthew Dawson, as doing so could potentially identify the girl, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to re-appear in London court on Jan. 4, while the 14-year-old is scheduled to appear on Jan. 5.