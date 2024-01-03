Thieves target homes backing on to green spaces in Waterloo Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning to people living in houses that back onto green spaces after a number of recent break-ins.

Police explained that since the beginning of December there have been six break-ins at homes in Kitchener and North Dumfries.

“In these incidents, an unknown suspect gained entry to the residences by damaging rear windows and patio doors,” a release from police read. “The suspect primarily stole jewelry and money.”

Police also noted that the break-ins occurred Clydebank Drive and Gore Road in North Dumfries and Westgate Walk, Edgewater Crescent, Maple Hill Drive and Pennsylvania Crescent in Kitchener.

Looking at a map, the properties in Kitchener either back on to a golf course or onto the Grand River while the homes in North Dumfries also back onto green space as well

The most recent incident occurred last Saturday at around 7 p.m. when a home near Pennsylvania Drive and Deer Ridge Drive in Kitchener was accessed by a thief breaking the glass on the back patio door.

Police issued a number of safety tips for residents including to lock windows and doors, and to lock their valuables in a secure location such as a safe. They also suggest installation of a surveillance/security system to monitor the front, rear and inside of a home. Police also recommend leaving some lights on when a house is empty.