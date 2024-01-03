Manitoba RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Moose Lake homes

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking into a suspicious fire in the community of Moose Lake, about two hours northwest of Winnipeg.
Police were called to a house fire in Moose Lake around 7:40 a.m. New Year’s Day, and said the blaze — which is believed to have been set on purpose — spread quickly to neighbouring homes, ultimately affecting a total of five properties.
No one was injured in the incident and the RCMP continues to investigate.
