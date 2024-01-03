Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Moose Lake homes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 2:26 pm
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. RCMP Manitoba
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking into a suspicious fire in the community of Moose Lake, about two hours northwest of Winnipeg.

Police were called to a house fire in Moose Lake around 7:40 a.m. New Year’s Day, and said the blaze — which is believed to have been set on purpose — spread quickly to neighbouring homes, ultimately affecting a total of five properties.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No one was injured in the incident and the RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Family of 10 loses everything in West St. Paul, Man. arson'
Family of 10 loses everything in West St. Paul, Man. arson
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices