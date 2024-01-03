Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 sent to hospital, 2 face charges after 2-vehicle crash in Hamilton: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 1:34 pm
OPP say the crash happened Tuesday night when a car tried to make a left turn to get onto Highway 6 from Upper James in the city's south end. View image in full screen
OPP say the crash happened Tuesday night when a car tried to make a left turn to get onto Highway 6 from Upper James in the city's south end. Tammy Hoy / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were sent to hospital and two others are facing charges after a crash involving a stolen vehicle south of Hamilton Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the occurrence happened around 6 p.m. on Upper James Avenue when a car and an SUV came together at the Highway 6 turnoff.

“The driver of the vehicle making a left turn was transported to hospital with relatively minor injuries,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explained in a social media post.

“Two female passengers in the vehicle that was on Upper James southbound were also taken to hospital.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Hamilton paramedics say one of the females suffered “serious injuries,” while the other was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is facing charges connected with the theft, while a passenger in that car was taken into custody for having outstanding warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection was shut down most of Tuesday night but reopened early Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Schmidt.

Trending Now

 

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices