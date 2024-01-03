3 sent to hospital, 2 face charges after 2-vehicle crash in Hamilton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were sent to hospital and two others are facing charges after a crash involving a stolen vehicle south of Hamilton Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the occurrence happened around 6 p.m. on Upper James Avenue when a car and an SUV came together at the Highway 6 turnoff.

“The driver of the vehicle making a left turn was transported to hospital with relatively minor injuries,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explained in a social media post.

“Two female passengers in the vehicle that was on Upper James southbound were also taken to hospital.”

Hamilton paramedics say one of the females suffered “serious injuries,” while the other was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is facing charges connected with the theft, while a passenger in that car was taken into custody for having outstanding warrants.

The intersection was shut down most of Tuesday night but reopened early Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Schmidt.